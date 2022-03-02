Stifel Nicolaus Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $511.96.

DPZ stock opened at $432.21 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,427,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

