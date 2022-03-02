Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $71,878,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

