Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.