Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 317,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $809.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $32.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

