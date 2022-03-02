Stephens Raises Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,036. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

