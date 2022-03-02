Stephen Donaghy Buys 10,000 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

