Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $1,706,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $25,695,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $414,850 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

