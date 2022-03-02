Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK):

3/1/2022 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2022 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Star Bulk Carriers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Star Bulk Carriers had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 102,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

