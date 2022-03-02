Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,627,576.25.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total value of C$467,846.26.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,400,000.00.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.88. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$50.55 and a 1 year high of C$73.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.42.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.