Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.59) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.86 ($8.18).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 510.40 ($6.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.45. The firm has a market cap of £15.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.92).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

