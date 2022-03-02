Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
SCBFF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $478.38.
About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
