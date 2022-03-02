SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $270.58

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.58 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 284.40 ($3.82). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 267.90 ($3.59), with a volume of 1,261,811 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.03) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,374.48). Insiders bought 18,151 shares of company stock worth $4,015,635 over the last ninety days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

