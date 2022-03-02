SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

