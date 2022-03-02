Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 36,360 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,360 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $22,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

