Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 17,898 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

