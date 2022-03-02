Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $951,710,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,702,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,584,000 after buying an additional 1,809,939 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after buying an additional 4,125,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,207,000 after buying an additional 354,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,680,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

