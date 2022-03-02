Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AECOM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AECOM by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AECOM in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.