Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184,776 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NLY stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

