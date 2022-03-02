Square, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Square’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

Square stock opened at $126.06 on Wednesday. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 406.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 533.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after buying an additional 385,685 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

