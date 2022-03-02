SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

