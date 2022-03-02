Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.18.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$31.89 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

