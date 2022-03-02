SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

