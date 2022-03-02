Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $8,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.