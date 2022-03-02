Southwestern Energy Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

