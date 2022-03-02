Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.28 million to $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $110.43 million, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $111.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

SFST traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. 32,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,323. The stock has a market cap of $439.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

