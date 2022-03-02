Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 282.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,190. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

