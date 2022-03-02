Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

