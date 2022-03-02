SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SDC opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $792.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Bank of America dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

