SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a market cap of $765.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

