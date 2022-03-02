Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0316 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $76,244.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.55 or 0.06689017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,301.34 or 1.00093667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.