SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Shares Up 22%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) shot up 22% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25. 461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

