SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SLR Senior Investment stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 29,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SUNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

