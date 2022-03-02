SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.
SLR Senior Investment stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 29,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.
SUNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
About SLR Senior Investment (Get Rating)
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Senior Investment (SUNS)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.