Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 124,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Sleep Number by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

