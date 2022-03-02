Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

