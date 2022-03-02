Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 83,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,287. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $804.38 million, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

