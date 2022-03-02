Sims Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Get Sims alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.