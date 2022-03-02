Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SSIC opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

