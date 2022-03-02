Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

