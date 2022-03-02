Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down to $90.53

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.53, but opened at $88.18. Shutterstock shares last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 214 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 181,516 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,850 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

