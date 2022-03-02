Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Rises By 1,484.0%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 1,484.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

