Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Expands By 271.2%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

