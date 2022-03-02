Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Expands By 271.2%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Viper Networks (Get Rating)
