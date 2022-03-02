Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Drops By 82.9%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUBA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

