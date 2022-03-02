Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declines By 65.9%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

