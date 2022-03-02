Short Interest in Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Increases By 270.4%

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 270.4% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,845,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WDLF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Social Life Network has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get Social Life Network alerts:

Social Life Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Social Life Network, Inc is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and eCommerce technology company. It is engaged in providing custom niche network services to connect global business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing and camping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Life Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Life Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.