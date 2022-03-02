Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 96.8%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.31.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

