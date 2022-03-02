Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 96.8%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.31.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.