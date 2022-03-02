Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Drops By 66.8%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the January 31st total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other RENN Fund news, CEO Murray Stahl purchased 73,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $145,019.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 100,821 shares of company stock worth $211,180 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RENN Fund by 1,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RENN Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RENN Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RENN Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in RENN Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 23,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,535. RENN Fund has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

