Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Expands By 550.0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBAM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

