Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Expands By 470.0%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 470.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNGTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of RNGTF opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

