Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Drops By 78.1%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 31st total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NUWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NUWE stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

