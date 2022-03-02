Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Expands By 1,300.0%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ MBTC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

